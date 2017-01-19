PD: Pipe bombs found outside Longmont liquor store were 'fakes'

LONGMONT, Colo. -- Two devices found outside a liquor store in Longmont were not explosive.

The devices, which investigators said looked like pipe bombs, were found at about 10:45 a.m. in a trash can outside the Twin Peaks liquor store on South Hover.

The Boulder County Bomb Squad removed the devices, used robots to disassemble the items, but found no explosives, Longmont Police told Denver 7.

"However manufacturing and possessing false or hoax devices is still a felony under CRS 18-12-109 (7)," Longmont Police said.

"It looked like two different devices," a liquor store employee told Denver7. "They are both made from galvanized pipe and it looked like it had some sort of a starter on it, like a remote device attached to it."

"The investigation will continue into these devices and attempt to determine who placed these devices in the trash can," Longmont Police said.

