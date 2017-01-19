PD: Pipe bombs found outside Longmont liquor store were 'fakes'

Winter Storm Warning issued January 19 at 4:03AM MST expiring January 21 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Conejos, Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 19 at 4:03AM MST expiring January 21 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Chaffee, Costilla, Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Lake, Las Animas, Saguache, Teller
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 19 at 5:05AM MST expiring January 22 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Garfield, Mesa, Rio Blanco
Winter Storm Warning issued January 19 at 5:05AM MST expiring January 22 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Moffat, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt
Winter Storm Warning issued January 19 at 5:05AM MST expiring January 21 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Archuleta, Dolores, La Plata, Montezuma, San Miguel
Winter Storm Watch issued January 19 at 5:05AM MST expiring January 22 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Moffat, Routt
Winter Storm Warning issued January 19 at 5:05AM MST expiring January 22 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Garfield, Gunnison, Mesa, Montrose
Winter Storm Warning issued January 19 at 5:05AM MST expiring January 21 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Archuleta, Dolores, Hinsdale, La Plata, Montezuma, San Juan, San Miguel
Winter Storm Warning issued January 19 at 5:05AM MST expiring January 22 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Gunnison, Hinsdale, Mesa, Montrose, Ouray, San Miguel
Winter Storm Watch issued January 18 at 10:45PM MST expiring January 21 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Conejos, Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache
Winter Storm Warning issued January 18 at 10:05PM MST expiring January 22 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Garfield, Mesa
Winter Storm Warning issued January 18 at 10:05PM MST expiring January 22 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Gunnison, Montrose
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 18 at 3:41PM MST expiring January 21 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Delta, Garfield, Mesa
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 18 at 3:41PM MST expiring January 21 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Delta, Gunnison, Hinsdale, Mesa, Montrose, Ouray, San Miguel
Winter Storm Watch issued January 18 at 3:41PM MST expiring January 21 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Archuleta, Dolores, La Plata, Montezuma, San Miguel
Winter Storm Warning issued January 18 at 3:41PM MST expiring January 21 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Archuleta, Dolores, Hinsdale, La Plata, Montezuma, San Juan, San Miguel
LONGMONT, Colo. -- Two devices found outside a liquor store in Longmont were not explosive.
The devices, which investigators said looked like pipe bombs, were found at about 10:45 a.m. in a trash can outside the Twin Peaks liquor store on South Hover.
The Boulder County Bomb Squad removed the devices, used robots to disassemble the items, but found no explosives, Longmont Police told Denver 7.
"However manufacturing and possessing false or hoax devices is still a felony under CRS 18-12-109 (7)," Longmont Police said.
"It looked like two different devices," a liquor store employee told Denver7. "They are both made from galvanized pipe and it looked like it had some sort of a starter on it, like a remote device attached to it."
"The investigation will continue into these devices and attempt to determine who placed these devices in the trash can," Longmont Police said.