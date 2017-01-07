HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. -- A newly released affidavit shines new light on how two teens planned to shoot up their Highlands Ranch high school.

An affidavit for 17-year-old Brooke Higgins, who pleaded guilty last month to solicitation to commit murder and conspiracy to commit murder, was released Friday.

Higgins and alleged co-conspirator, 16-year-old Sienna Johnson, planned the massacre at Mountain Vista High School for Dec. 17, 2015, because they thought it would be “the most traumatic” for everyone, the 22-page affidavit revealed.

The plan included Johnson first killing her mom and sister and then heading to the school. After shooting up the school, the teens planned to kill themselves.

“Brooke Higgins wrote that many people deserve to be shot, needed to get a gun and then stated it was good she didn’t have one because she’d be dead or others would be,” the affidavit showed.

The teens planned to change the date of the shooting until after the new year to give them time for target practice, the affidavit read. Prosecutors allege Johnson had already bought a BB gun.

Prosecutors also allege that Higgins idolized Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold, the two Columbine killers. She had also written about Natural Born Killers, a movie that Harris and Klebold had expressed interest in.

“Brooke Higgins wrote she had wished she had done Columbine with Eric and Dylan, they were incredibly smart and everything in Eric’s journal made sense to her,” the affidavit stated.

Higgins was using cocaine and wrote extensively about her depression, the affidavit added.

“Brooke Higgins wrote she was recently in an accident and had wished she had died, nothing mattered to her and wanted to shoot people around her before killing herself,” the affidavit read.

The affidavit also detailed Higgins’ internet searches. The following are Higgins alleged internet search history found on her phone:

What happens when a minor fails a UA

Teen suicide

Real gun to buy online

Private gun sellers in Colorado

Pistol with extended clip

How to buy a gun online

Gun accessories

Fire crackers buy online

How to make an aerosol bomb

Intratec tec 9 for sale- Buy intratec tec 9 online at Gunbroker.com

Wikhow [sic] buy a gun

Borderline personality test results

How to hack google drive

Hacking people in my school

Atlanta for sale “saw off shotgun” – craiglist

Rampart range

The eleven satanic rules of the earth

Gun to head drawing

Unanswered questions within the Columbine shooting conspiracy – they are lying to you

3 ways to buy a gun online'

How does it feel to be high on heroin

