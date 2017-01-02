Shots fired during road rage incident on I-25

Shots were fired at a car on I-25 near Arapahoe early Monday morning. One shot hit a car, but no one was hurt.

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. -- Shots were fired during a road rage incident on Interstate 25 early Monday morning, police said.

It happened around 3 a.m. near Arapahoe Road.

Police said one car was hit by gunfire, but no people were hurt.

The suspect's vehicle is a small red sedan, or coupe, that exited Interstate 25 at County Line Road.

Investigators have not yet released any other information.

