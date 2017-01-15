Jury convicts man shot by officers to 100 years in prison

Associated Press
12:46 PM, Jan 15, 2017
court | greeley | greeley police | greeley police department | colorado news
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) -- A man shot twice by a Greeley police officer faces up to 100 years in prison after he was convicted on charges that mostly stemmed from a confrontation with police.

The Greeley Tribune reports jurors convicted 28-year-old Joseph Perez on Friday of nine charges in addition to assaulting a police officer.

Sentencing is set for March 10.

Weld Deputy District Attorney Michael Pirraglia argued Perez wanted officers to kill him when he lunged at them with a knife.

Defense attorney Stephanie Stout argued physical evidence proves Perez had dropped the knife and was unarmed.

She said she may file an appeal after sentencing.

---------

Sign up for Denver7 email alerts to stay informed about breaking news and daily headlines.

Or, keep up-to-date by following Denver7 on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top