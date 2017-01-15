Jury convicts man shot by officers to 100 years in prison

Light snow
GREELEY, Colo. (AP) -- A man shot twice by a Greeley police officer faces up to 100 years in prison after he was convicted on charges that mostly stemmed from a confrontation with police.
The Greeley Tribune reports jurors convicted 28-year-old Joseph Perez on Friday of nine charges in addition to assaulting a police officer.
Sentencing is set for March 10.
Weld Deputy District Attorney Michael Pirraglia argued Perez wanted officers to kill him when he lunged at them with a knife.
Defense attorney Stephanie Stout argued physical evidence proves Perez had dropped the knife and was unarmed.
She said she may file an appeal after sentencing.
