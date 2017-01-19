Bobcat spotted at Colorado Railroad Museum in Golden

Deb Stanley
10:18 AM, Jan 19, 2017
Photo from Colorado Railroad Museum

Colorado Railroad Museum

GOLDEN, Colo. -- A woman working at the Colorado Railroad Museum spotted something unexpected outside her window this week -- a bobcat.

"We’ve had deer, and lots of rabbits, which is probably why it’s [the bobcat] hanging around," said Matthew Isaacks with the Colorado Railroad Museum.

Isaacks said it looked like the animal was having a good time on the grounds.

Isaacks posted video and still pictures of the bobcat on the Colorado Railroad Museum's Facebook page.

Initially workers thought the animal might be a lynx, but Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokeswoman Jennifer Churchill looked at the pictures and said it doesn't look like the animal has the big black tuffs coming out of its ears, like a lynx, so it's likely a bobcat.

"Lynx food is really high-alpine snowshoe hares, so they're usually found much higher in altitude," Churchill explained.

Churchill said the only confirmed sightings of lynx in Colorado have been in southwestern Colorado.

She did add that people are seeing bobcats more often.

