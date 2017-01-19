Settlement reached in Fort Collins police discrimination lawsuit

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) -- The northern Colorado city of Fort Collins has agreed to pay $425,000 to two officers who say the city police department discriminated against them based on their race and country of origin.

The Coloradoan reported Wednesday that the city has also agreed to implement a series of measures to address discrimination, retaliation and policy violations uncovered through an independent investigation.

Former Officer Kennyberg Araujo and current police Sgt. Francis Gonzales alleged in a lawsuit that department leaders singled out minority officers for disciplinary procedures. They also claimed Hispanic officers were passed over for promotions despite their qualifications.

Police Chief John Hutton says in a statement the department remains committed to maintaining a culture of respect and nondiscrimination.

The city says it doesn't admit wrongdoing by settling the case.

