Blue Sky Condominiums in Erie evacuated on report of armed, suicidal person

ERIE, Colo. -- A person was found dead Tuesday after neighbors were evacuated from a condominium complex in Erie.

The Blue Sky Condominiums complex is on Blue Sky Circle, near Baseline Road and Bonanza Drive. The evacuations were ordered because a person inside was suspected to be armed and suicidal, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office.

About two hours after the situation began, authorities said they heard a gun shot and found the suspect dead.

Colorado Crisis Services says crisis can take many forms for different people. It can stem from relationship problems, family problems, anxiety, stress, disability, substance abuse, depression, disability and other issues.

If you need help, there are walk-in crisis centers, you can call 1-844-493-TALK (8255) or text TALK to 38255 to speak to a trained professional.

