AMBER ALERT issued for 8 and 12-year-old siblings in Englewood

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- An AMBER Alert has been issued for two young brothers in Englewood early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the area of West Chenango Avenue and South Galapago Street at around 5:41 a.m. on reports of a parental kidnapping. 

At the scene, officers learned Rebecca Dinapoli, 38, had kidnapped her two sons, Jonny and Joseph Dinapoli, 8- and 12-years-old, respectively. 

  • Johnny Dinapoli, 8, is described as white, measuring 3-foot-6 and has brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black sweatpants and an unknown shirt.
  • Joseph Dinapoli, 12, is described as white, measuring 4-foot-10 and has blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a hoodie of an unknown color and gray sweatpants.

Rebecca was only described as measuring 5-feet-6 tall with blue eyes.

Authorities said the boys went outside to retrieve something from a car but when their grandpa went to the door to check on the boys, he saw a 2006 gray or silver Chevy Equinox with temporary tag number 062272V pulling out of the driveway with mom driving away. 

Rebecca is prohibited from having contact with the two boys through a court order, an official with the Englewood Police Department said in a statement sent to Denver7. 

She is known to abuse drugs and suffers from mental health issues, police said, adding that she has ties to the states of Florida and New York. While police said her direction of travel is unknown, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation said earlier she was possibly heading to Morrison. 

Call 911 or your local police agency if you see the individuals or the car.

