DENVER, Colo. -- One person was killed and three other members of a family were injured after their truck went airborne off a bridge Tuesday morning.

One dead and 3 injured after truck flies off I-76 onto York this morning. Being investigated as possible road rage. pic.twitter.com/J6JiI4fqRL — Rory Schmalzried (@roryals) December 27, 2016

The crash happened at Interstate 76 and York Avenue around 7:20 a.m.

The Colorado State Patrol said a truck speeding on Interstate 76 went onto the left shoulder, clipped a semi truck, overcorrected, went through a guardrail and landed upside down on York Avenue.

You can see where the truck went through the guardrail in this picture from Airtracker7. pic.twitter.com/hbLd59DZQv — Rory Schmalzried (@roryals) December 27, 2016

Officials said one person in the truck died. Three other people in the truck were injured, one of them has serious injuries.

The Colorado State Patrol said the four people in the truck were a husband, wife and two children. They did not say who died in the crash.

Troopers said the semi truck driver did not stay at the scene and troopers are looking for that driver.

Investigators said while they were getting reports that road rage may have caused the crash, they are now investigating it as possible aggressive driving incident.

