Taking the bus on MLK Day? Some routes will be temporarily detoured

Oscar Contreras
5:07 PM, Jan 15, 2017
DENVER – Plan ahead if you’re thinking on taking the bus this Monday.

Some RTD bus routes will be temporarily detoured during the Martin Luther King Jr. marade in downtown Denver, RTD officials said.

The following routes will be affected starting at approximately 10:30 a.m.: 0, 6, 9, 10, 12, 15, 15L, 16, 16L, 20, 24, 52, 83L as well as the Free MallRide.

“The buses on these routes will continue running during the event, but will be detoured from some of the streets along the route,” an RTD spokesperson said in a press release. “Riders can expect to add a few extra minutes to their travel time because of detours.”

For more detailed information, head on over to the RTD website.

The parade will begin at City Park at the statue of Martin Luther King Jr. It will then exit the park on Esplanade Street, turn right on Colfax Avenue and then proceed west to Broadway.

The parade will then enter Civic Center Park for the final ceremony.

