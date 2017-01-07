Ski train to Winter Park makes first trip from Denver's Union Station since 2009

DENVER -- It's been nearly eight years since the Winter Park Express made the trek from Denver's Union Station to Winter Park Resort.

On Saturday, the train took off for a new season. Amtrak, Winter Park Resort and Union Pacific Railroad agreed to operate the Winter Park Express on weekends now until March 26, 2017, plus two holiday weekends -- Martin Luther King Day and President's Day.

Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper made sure not to miss the first train up.

"This is the re-creation of one of Colorado's greatest traditions," he said. "We couldn't be more excited for Amtrak and for Union Pacific and this incredible partnership."

Ski train passengers were just as excited.

"I'm a big fan of Harry Potter," said Kristina Ahlberg. "I'm gonna [sic] go on there and pretend we're going to Hogwarts."

It's a two-hour trip minus the brake lights and headaches on a chronically jam packed Interstate 70.

"You are within steps of the ski lift when you get off the train at Winter Park," said Amtrak's Marc Magliari. "We're going to be on the Moffat tunnel route. The Moffat tunnel route is what opened Denver to it's economy growing, to the historic Union Station."

The two-hour train ride will start at $39 each way. However, only a limited number of $39 tickets will be available. After that, prices will rise to $49 and then $59. Two children, ages 2-12, can ride for half-fare with each ticketed adult.

