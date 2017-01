DENVER -- A Denver tradition is back up and running so you can have fun on the slopes without leaving town. Ruby Hill offers slopes, boxes, configurations, and rails.

“I get off work, just come over here rather than driving up to the mountains,” said Dylan Friedman.

Brian Geddes loves that his city provides an amenity like this.

“Coming out here to try out some tricks. I’m kind of a beginner at this so it’s a perfect place to practice and get your skill level up,” said Geddes.

The city started making the snow a few weeks ago and was ready to open Thursday.

“It’s really convenient, and you don’t have to waste your days on your pass,” said Elijah Miller.

Now that it’s open, Miller doesn’t have to head into the mountains as often.

“The best part is the lights at night. You can do it after you get off [work] at night,” said Miller.

The park’s lights stay on until 11:00 pm, and the hill opens every morning at 5 a.m.

--------- Sign up for Denver7 email alerts to stay informed about breaking news and daily headlines.

Or, keep up-to-date on the latest news and weather with the Denver7 apps for iPhone/iPads, Android and Kindle.