Rat infestation at Denver apartment complex causing car problems

DENVER -- People who live at the Breakers Resort Apartments in Denver say so many rats are infesting their homes they’re leaving trails in the snow.

“That’s gross. It’s really gross,” said Christian Woehler.

Woehler said The Breakers was famous for Denver Nuggets players living there.

“It’s supposed to be a really nice place,” said Woehler.

From Nuggets to rat pellets, the rodents are leaving a mess and nests under car hoods. But it’s not just gross -- it’s dangerous, as the rats are chewing through wires and hoses.

“Their infestation destroyed all of our vehicles right here, so my Jetta is in the shop with a little over two grand in damage,” said Woehler.

Denver7 came across four other people who had thousands of dollars in damage to their cars.

The people who live at the complex blame a row of bushes by the units.

“As you can see the bushes aren’t even growing correctly because of all the holes,” said Woehler.

The residents said the apartment put out rat poison after they complained, but now there are dead rats scattered in the snow for weeks and rat poison where children and dogs play.

Despite the effort, Robert Budnicki’s car won’t even start.

“We were driving with the smell of a dead rat for about three weeks,” said Budnicki.

Residents pay pest fees and say they just want a safe place to live.

Denver7 reached out to the apartment complex for comment but haven't heard back.

