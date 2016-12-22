Porch pirates continue to strike right up through the holidays

DENVER -- With just days before the holiday’s hit, many are still having last minute packages delivered to their door steps and law enforcement officials are out in force to prevent thieves from nabbing those presents from the porch in crafty ways.

“They'll follow trucks to steal packages or just be walking around the neighborhoods and just see that opportunity to take a package from a front door or a mailbox that maybe is unsecured," said Diana Cooley, spokesperson for the Aurora Police Department.

The thefts are frustrating people like Myra Baker, who lives in Aurora and is left to take her own measures to protect against theft.

“I quite often will ask them to leave it like behind the little porch barrier here so it's not visible from the street," said Baker.

In Jefferson County, officials said there have been 15 reports of porch thefts in the past month and six in the last weekend alone.

In Denver, there have been 33 reports of theft from porches this holiday season, which had netted 15 arrests.

“It makes me very sad that they would stoop to that," said Baker.

But there are some simple steps you can take to help protect yourself and your online orders.

“Know when that package is going to arrive, if you're not going to be home, ask a neighbor maybe to pick up that package from you once it's delivered," said Cooley.

If you see anyone suspicious walking through the neighborhood or people following delivery vans, you’re asked to call your local law enforcement.

