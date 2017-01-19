Police to crush motorcycle from 'Kill da Streetz' rally that stopped traffic on I-25

Dense Fog Advisory issued January 19 at 6:29AM MST expiring January 19 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Archuleta, La Plata
Winter Storm Warning issued January 19 at 5:05AM MST expiring January 22 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Moffat, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt
Winter Storm Watch issued January 19 at 5:05AM MST expiring January 22 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Moffat, Routt
Winter Storm Warning issued January 19 at 5:05AM MST expiring January 21 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Archuleta, Dolores, Hinsdale, La Plata, Montezuma, San Juan, San Miguel
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 19 at 5:05AM MST expiring January 22 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Garfield, Mesa, Rio Blanco
Winter Storm Warning issued January 19 at 5:05AM MST expiring January 21 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Archuleta, Dolores, La Plata, Montezuma, San Miguel
Winter Storm Warning issued January 19 at 5:05AM MST expiring January 22 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Garfield, Gunnison, Mesa, Montrose
Winter Storm Warning issued January 19 at 5:05AM MST expiring January 22 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Gunnison, Hinsdale, Mesa, Montrose, Ouray, San Miguel
Winter Storm Warning issued January 19 at 4:03AM MST expiring January 21 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Conejos, Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 19 at 4:03AM MST expiring January 21 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Chaffee, Costilla, Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Lake, Las Animas, Saguache, Teller
Winter Storm Watch issued January 18 at 10:45PM MST expiring January 21 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Conejos, Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache
Winter Storm Warning issued January 18 at 10:05PM MST expiring January 22 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Garfield, Mesa
Winter Storm Warning issued January 18 at 10:05PM MST expiring January 22 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Gunnison, Montrose
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 18 at 3:41PM MST expiring January 21 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Delta, Garfield, Mesa
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 18 at 3:41PM MST expiring January 21 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Delta, Gunnison, Hinsdale, Mesa, Montrose, Ouray, San Miguel
Winter Storm Watch issued January 18 at 3:41PM MST expiring January 21 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Archuleta, Dolores, La Plata, Montezuma, San Miguel
Winter Storm Warning issued January 18 at 3:41PM MST expiring January 21 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Archuleta, Dolores, Hinsdale, La Plata, Montezuma, San Juan, San Miguel
DENVER -- Citing public safety, Denver Police will mechanically crush one of the motorcycles seized after a massive rally that temporarily closed part of I-25 over the summer.
Hundreds of motorcycles rode through Denver on a weekend in July, known as the "Kill da Streetz" rally, doing tricks and at one point stopping on the highway. Several arrests were made as a result. Multiple motorcycles were also seized as part of the city's public nuisance law.
One of those motorcycles, a 2007 Honda, will be crushed on Thursday morning.
"The primary goal in destroying this motorcycle is ensuring it cannot be used again to threaten public safety," Denver Police Chief Robert White said in a statement sent to Denver7. "We also want to send a clear message that dangerous behaviors, such as street racing and exhibitions of speed on our roads and highways, will not be tolerated."
The motorcycle's owner is facing reckless driving and speed exhibition charges.