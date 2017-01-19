Police to crush motorcycle from 'Kill da Streetz' rally that stopped traffic on I-25

DENVER -- Citing public safety, Denver Police will mechanically crush one of the motorcycles seized after a massive rally that temporarily closed part of I-25 over the summer.

Hundreds of motorcycles rode through Denver on a weekend in July, known as the "Kill da Streetz" rally, doing tricks and at one point stopping on the highway. Several arrests were made as a result. Multiple motorcycles were also seized as part of the city's public nuisance law.

One of those motorcycles, a 2007 Honda, will be crushed on Thursday morning.

"The primary goal in destroying this motorcycle is ensuring it cannot be used again to threaten public safety," Denver Police Chief Robert White said in a statement sent to Denver7. "We also want to send a clear message that dangerous behaviors, such as street racing and exhibitions of speed on our roads and highways, will not be tolerated."

The motorcycle's owner is facing reckless driving and speed exhibition charges.

