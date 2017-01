DENVER -- Halloween has pumpkins, Thanksgiving has turkey and apparently, Friday the 13th is a time when everyone gets tattoos.



Denver7 noticed a lot of long lines outside tattoo shops Friday morning and Denver7 photojournalist James Dougherty went to find out what it was all about.

Watch the story in the player above.

--------- Sign up for Denver7 email alerts to stay informed about breaking news and daily headlines.

Or, keep up-to-date on the latest news and weather with the Denver7 apps for iPhone/iPads, Android and Kindle.