Fire damages Denver apartment building

Denver Fire is investigating the cause of a house fire near 13th & High.
DENVER -- Investigators are trying to determine what caused a fire at an apartment building in Denver.
The fire started in a building near 13th and High at about 10:15 p.m. Tuesday.
When Denver Fire personnel arrived, they found the fire burning on the roof.
1349 High St. Fire on the roof of a large multiple family dwelling. Fire is out. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/uDf5TZ8uho— Denver Fire Dept. (@Denver_Fire) January 18, 2017
Denver Fire said no one was hurt.
Officials have not released any details on the damage.
