Fire damages Denver apartment building

DENVER -- Investigators are trying to determine what caused a fire at an apartment building in Denver.

The fire started in a building near 13th and High at about 10:15 p.m. Tuesday.

When Denver Fire personnel arrived, they found the fire burning on the roof.

1349 High St. Fire on the roof of a large multiple family dwelling. Fire is out. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/uDf5TZ8uho — Denver Fire Dept. (@Denver_Fire) January 18, 2017

Denver Fire said no one was hurt.

Officials have not released any details on the damage.

