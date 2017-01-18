Fire damages Denver apartment building

Deb Stanley
6:15 AM, Jan 18, 2017
denver | fire | denver fire

Denver Fire is investigating the cause of a house fire near 13th & High.

DENVER -- Investigators are trying to determine what caused a fire at an apartment building in Denver.

The fire started in a building near 13th and High at about 10:15 p.m. Tuesday.

When Denver Fire personnel arrived, they found the fire burning on the roof.

Denver Fire said no one was hurt.

Officials have not released any details on the damage.

