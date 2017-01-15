2 killed in separate vehicle crashes in Denver overnight

Light fog
Two people died in two separate crashes in Denver overnight
DENVER – At least two vehicle crashes turned fatal in Denver overnight, the Denver Police Department said on Twitter.
West Highland
The first crash was reported at around 7 p.m. Saturday in the area of West 38th Avenue and Newton Street.
The DPD originally reported the crash to be an auto vs. pedestrian hit-and-run crash but as information kept coming in, officials labeled it as a single-vehicle crash.
#Headsup: #DPD on scene of an auto/ped @ 38th/Newton. 1 party transported with serious injuries. Expect delays. #Denver— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) January 15, 2017
UPDATE: Crash @ 38th & Newton is a single vehicle crash. #Denver— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) January 15, 2017
The person injured in that crash died overnight and police declared the crash as fatal early Sunday morning.
Downtown Denver
A man was killed in a hit-and-run at 16th Street and Blake, an official with the DPD said.
At around 2:15 a.m., a 2012 black BMW 6 series sedan reportedly struck and killed a man, the official said on Twitter Sunday morning.
"The BMW is missing the driver side exterior rear view mirror and there will be damage to the left front bumper and left front headlight," the department said in a crime alert bulletin.
#Denver: Do you have any information on this auto/ped hit & run (16/Blake) If so please call 720-913-7867. pic.twitter.com/B2crBkKXSk— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) January 15, 2017
#Denver: Do you have any information on this auto/ped hit & run (16/Blake) If so please call 720-913-7867. pic.twitter.com/B2crBkKXSk
If you know anything about this crash, you are urged to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.
---------
