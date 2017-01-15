2 killed in separate vehicle crashes in Denver overnight

Oscar Contreras
10:13 AM, Jan 15, 2017
Two people died in two separate crashes in Denver overnight

DENVER – At least two vehicle crashes turned fatal in Denver overnight, the Denver Police Department said on Twitter.

West Highland

The first crash was reported at around 7 p.m. Saturday in the area of West 38th Avenue and Newton Street.

The DPD originally reported the crash to be an auto vs. pedestrian hit-and-run crash but as information kept coming in, officials labeled it as a single-vehicle crash.

The person injured in that crash died overnight and police declared the crash as fatal early Sunday morning.

Downtown Denver

A man was killed in a hit-and-run at 16th Street and Blake, an official with the DPD said.

At around 2:15 a.m., a 2012 black BMW 6 series sedan reportedly struck and killed a man, the official said on Twitter Sunday morning. 

"The BMW is missing the driver side exterior rear view mirror and there will be damage to the left front bumper and left front headlight," the department said in a crime alert bulletin. 

If you know anything about this crash, you are urged to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.

