Denver Police officers save woman after 911 call and scream

DENVER -- A 911 call and a scream helped saved a woman's life in Denver.

Denver Police said a man knocked on the woman's door on Cherokee Street, near Iliff and Broadway, the week before Christmas, then forced his way in.

While being held at knifepoint, the woman managed to get a phone, call 911 and ask for help, before the phone hung up, police said.

"When officers arrived on scene, the suspect answered [the door] and explained that all was fine, Denver Police said. "At this time, the victim screamed for help."

Police said officers kicked open the door and rescued the woman.

The suspect, Drake Phillips, 26, was arrested on suspicion of burglary and kidnapping, police said.

