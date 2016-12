DENVER -- Denver Police are investigating a suspicious death.

The victim was found in a home on South Bryant Street, near Cedar Avenue and Clay Street, around 6:20 a.m. Wednesday.

Investigators searched the area for two people. Police have not yet said if the people are suspects or persons of interest in case.

Police have not released any information about the victim.

@DenverPolice investigating a suspicious death of a person at 161 S. Bryant St. The house is known for drug activity. #Denver7 pic.twitter.com/W2nHVmCwbw — Daryl Orr (@WxTrackerDaryl) December 28, 2016

