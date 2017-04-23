Denver light-rail managers: Crossing software glitch fixed

DENVER (AP) — Denver light-rail managers say they've figured out a glitch in the software that controls the safety arms at road crossings.

The Regional Transportation District now awaits agreement from federal and state regulators the problem is indeed solved.

In the meantime, transit officials want the Federal Railroad Administration to allow them to resume testing a single train on the yet-to-open G-Line to the western suburbs.

Both the G-Line and existing University of Colorado A-Line use the same software to control the gates at road crossings.

The A-Line has been operating on a federal waiver since it opened a year ago. The waiver requires flaggers to be stationed at railroad crossings.

The Denver Post estimates the flaggers and police officers have cost $6 million.