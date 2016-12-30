Cooks in short supply so free training offered by Emily Griffith Technical College in Denver

DENVER - If you're interested in being becoming a line cook, or prep cook, Emily Griffith Technical College is offering free training.

"Denver’s vibrant restaurant industry is on fire, but unfortunately there are not enough qualified people to oversee the stovetop fires, prepare the food or execute some of the basic culinary techniques required to keep a busy restaurant kitchen operating effectively and safely," the school wrote on its website.

The school said that it has developed a concentrated program with Eat Denver and Sage Restaurant Group that will train people to become a line or prep cook in four weeks.

"We are in dire need of cooks to fill the gaps in the labor pool and this program will enable underemployed and under-trained workers a unique opportunity to change both their lives and the dining scene for the better,” said Jamey Fader, the Culinary Director of Big Red F Restaurant Group.

While no one is guaranteed a job at the end of the program, the school said students are guaranteed a connection to more than 100 restaurants which have job openings.

The classes will be held Monday through Friday from 5:30 p.m.to 9:30 p.m. at the Emily Griffith Campus located at 1860 Lincoln Street in Denver. Start dates are available in January and February. Learn more and get the application on the Emily Griffin Technical College website.

