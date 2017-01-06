Cherry Cricket, indefinitely closed due to kitchen fire, will host food drive for the community

DENVER – A Denver landmark which closed its doors indefinitely due to a small kitchen fire back in November is not letting that get in the way of helping out the community.

The Cherry Cricket posted a call to action asking the community to participate in their "Cherry Cricket Cares" campaign, a food drive that will be benefiting Metro Caring.



“Not only do we secretly miss your faces, we can't think of a better way to spend a day than to give back to the community that has supported us for over 70 years,” a message posted to the NextDoor app reads.

The food drive will be taking place Wednesday, Jan. 11 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Cricket, located at 2641 East 2nd Avenue.



Suggested donation items include:



Canned Beans, dry beans, peanut butter (or other nut butters), rolled oats, canned fruit (in juice, not in light or heavy syrup), canned vegetables (with no or low sodium), low-sodium soups, canned tuna (in water), canned chicken, brown rice, quinoa nuts (unsalted), seeds (unsalted), shelf stable milk/milk substitutes, whole grain pasta,low-sodium pasta sauce, popcorn kernels (not microwaveable popcorn), canned stews, unsweetened apple sauce,whole grain, low-sugar cold cereals, olive or canola oil, canned tomatoes, dried fruits (no sugar added), honey chicken/beef/vegetable broths and stock, cans of tuna boxes of whole wheat pasta, bottle of cooking oil (canola or olive), bags of rice and cans of corn.



“Bring /donate if you can or just come by to say hi! We'd love to see you all and helping out our friends at Metro Caring is just icing on the cake. See you soon,” the NextDoor poster added.



The venue closed on Nov. 23 following a small fire inside the kitchen area of the restaurant.

Cherry Cricket has been featured on Man V. Food and Best Thing I Ever Ate, according to their website

--------- Sign up for Denver7 email alerts to stay informed about breaking news and daily headlines.

Or, keep up-to-date on the latest news and weather with the Denver7 apps for iPhone/iPads, Android and Kindle.