Cherry Cricket, indefinitely closed due to kitchen fire, will host food drive for the community

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 6 at 3:31AM MST expiring January 6 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Conejos, Costilla, Custer, Fremont, Huerfano, Mineral, Pueblo, Rio Grande, Saguache, Teller
Winter Storm Warning issued January 6 at 3:31AM MST expiring January 6 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Conejos, Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache
Winter Storm Warning issued January 5 at 8:21PM MST expiring January 6 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Chaffee, Costilla, Custer, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Saguache
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 5 at 8:21PM MST expiring January 6 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Baca, Las Animas
Winter Storm Warning issued January 6 at 12:15AM MST expiring January 6 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Gunnison, Montrose
Winter Storm Warning issued January 6 at 12:15AM MST expiring January 6 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Archuleta, Delta, Dolores, Eagle, Garfield, Gunnison, Hinsdale, La Plata, Mesa, Montezuma, Montrose, Ouray, Pitkin, San Juan, San Miguel
Winter Storm Warning issued January 6 at 12:15AM MST expiring January 6 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Garfield, Mesa
Winter Storm Warning issued January 6 at 12:15AM MST expiring January 6 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Archuleta
Wind Chill Warning issued January 6 at 12:15AM MST expiring January 6 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Garfield, Moffat, Rio Blanco
Wind Chill Warning issued January 6 at 1:26AM MST expiring January 6 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Larimer, Weld
Wind Chill Advisory issued January 6 at 1:26AM MST expiring January 6 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Morgan, Phillips, Sedgwick, Washington
Wind Chill Warning issued January 6 at 1:26AM MST expiring January 6 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Logan, Weld
Winter Storm Warning issued January 6 at 12:15AM MST expiring January 6 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: La Plata
Winter Storm Warning issued January 6 at 12:15AM MST expiring January 6 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Dolores, Montezuma, San Miguel
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 6 at 12:15AM MST expiring January 6 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: La Plata
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 6 at 12:15AM MST expiring January 6 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Dolores, Gunnison, Mesa, Montrose, San Miguel
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 6 at 12:15AM MST expiring January 6 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Dolores, Montezuma, San Miguel
Wind Chill Advisory issued January 5 at 6:13PM MST expiring January 6 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Cheyenne
Wind Chill Warning issued January 5 at 6:13PM MST expiring January 6 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Kit Carson, Yuma
Winter Storm Warning issued January 5 at 3:21PM MST expiring January 6 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Eagle, Garfield, Mesa, Moffat, Rio Blanco, Routt
Winter Storm Warning issued January 5 at 8:21PM MST expiring January 6 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Conejos, Lake, Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 5 at 8:21PM MST expiring January 6 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Bent, Chaffee, Conejos, Costilla, Custer, Fremont, Huerfano, Mineral, Otero, Prowers, Pueblo, Rio Grande, Saguache, Teller
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 5 at 3:25PM MST expiring January 6 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Conejos, Costilla, Custer, Huerfano, Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 5 at 3:25PM MST expiring January 6 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Bent, Chaffee, Custer, Fremont, Otero, Prowers, Pueblo, Teller
Winter Storm Warning issued January 5 at 3:25PM MST expiring January 6 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Lake, Saguache
Winter Storm Warning issued January 5 at 3:21PM MST expiring January 6 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Dolores, La Plata, Montezuma, San Miguel
Wind Chill Advisory issued January 5 at 1:26PM MST expiring January 6 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Cheyenne, Kit Carson, Yuma
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 5 at 4:03AM MST expiring January 6 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Dolores, La Plata, Montezuma, San Miguel
Winter Storm Warning issued January 5 at 10:02AM MST expiring January 6 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Huerfano, Las Animas
Winter Storm Warning issued January 5 at 10:02AM MST expiring January 6 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Chaffee, Conejos, Costilla, Custer, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Mineral, Pueblo, Rio Grande, Saguache
Winter Storm Warning issued January 5 at 10:02AM MST expiring January 6 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Lake
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 5 at 10:02AM MST expiring January 6 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Bent, Chaffee, Crowley, Custer, Fremont, Kiowa, Otero, Prowers, Pueblo, Teller
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 5 at 7:06AM MST expiring January 6 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Bent, Chaffee, Crowley, Custer, Fremont, Kiowa, Lake, Otero, Prowers, Pueblo, Teller
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 3 at 7:32PM MST expiring January 6 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Bent, Chaffee, Crowley, Custer, Fremont, Kiowa, Lake, Otero, Prowers, Pueblo, Teller
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 5 at 7:06AM MST expiring January 6 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Conejos, Costilla, Custer, Huerfano, Las Animas, Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 5 at 4:22AM MST expiring January 6 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Conejos, Custer, Huerfano, Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 5 at 4:22AM MST expiring January 6 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Bent, Crowley, Kiowa, Otero, Prowers
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 5 at 4:22AM MST expiring January 6 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Conejos, Costilla, Huerfano, Las Animas, Rio Grande
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 5 at 4:22AM MST expiring January 6 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Custer, Fremont, Lake, Pueblo, Teller
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 5 at 4:03AM MST expiring January 6 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Dolores, La Plata, Montezuma, San Miguel
Winter Storm Warning issued January 5 at 4:03AM MST expiring January 6 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Garfield, Mesa, Rio Blanco
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 9:29PM MST expiring January 6 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Custer, Fremont, Teller
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 9:29PM MST expiring January 6 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Pueblo
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 9:29PM MST expiring January 6 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Lake
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 9:29PM MST expiring January 6 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Custer, Huerfano, Rio Grande, Saguache
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 9:29PM MST expiring January 6 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Conejos, Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 3:01PM MST expiring January 6 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Rio Grande, Saguache
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 9:57AM MST expiring January 6 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Chaffee
Winter Storm Warning issued January 4 at 9:57AM MST expiring January 6 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Chaffee, Costilla, Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Saguache, Teller
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 9:57AM MST expiring January 6 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: El Paso, Rio Grande, Saguache
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 9:57AM MST expiring January 6 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Teller
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 4:18AM MST expiring January 6 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Gunnison, Mesa, Montrose
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 4:18AM MST expiring January 6 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Dolores, Mesa, Montrose, San Miguel
Winter Storm Watch issued January 4 at 4:08AM MST expiring January 6 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Chaffee, Costilla, Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Saguache, Teller
Winter Storm Warning issued January 4 at 4:08AM MST expiring January 6 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Conejos, Lake, Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache
Winter Storm Watch issued January 3 at 9:12PM MST expiring January 6 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Archuleta
Winter Storm Watch issued January 3 at 9:12PM MST expiring January 6 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Gunnison, Mesa, Montrose
Winter Storm Warning issued January 3 at 3:42PM MST expiring January 6 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Gunnison, Montrose
DENVER – A Denver landmark which closed its doors indefinitely due to a small kitchen fire back in November is not letting that get in the way of helping out the community.
The Cherry Cricket posted a call to action asking the community to participate in their "Cherry Cricket Cares" campaign, a food drive that will be benefiting Metro Caring.
“Not only do we secretly miss your faces, we can't think of a better way to spend a day than to give back to the community that has supported us for over 70 years,” a message posted to the NextDoor app reads.
The food drive will be taking place Wednesday, Jan. 11 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Cricket, located at 2641 East 2nd Avenue.
Suggested donation items include:
Canned Beans, dry beans, peanut butter (or other nut butters), rolled oats, canned fruit (in juice, not in light or heavy syrup), canned vegetables (with no or low sodium), low-sodium soups, canned tuna (in water), canned chicken, brown rice, quinoa nuts (unsalted), seeds (unsalted), shelf stable milk/milk substitutes, whole grain pasta,low-sodium pasta sauce, popcorn kernels (not microwaveable popcorn), canned stews, unsweetened apple sauce,whole grain, low-sugar cold cereals, olive or canola oil, canned tomatoes, dried fruits (no sugar added), honey chicken/beef/vegetable broths and stock, cans of tuna boxes of whole wheat pasta, bottle of cooking oil (canola or olive), bags of rice and cans of corn.
“Bring /donate if you can or just come by to say hi! We'd love to see you all and helping out our friends at Metro Caring is just icing on the cake. See you soon,” the NextDoor poster added.