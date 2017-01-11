Alicia Hernandez accused of having two children with teenage boy

DENVER -- A woman accused of having two children with a teenage boy is expected in court Wednesday.

Alicia Hernandez, 33, was arrested in September on a charge of sexual assault on a child and sexual assault with a 10-year age difference.

Hernandez allegedly met the 14-year-old boy in a park in 2011 or 2012. Over the course of the relationship, the two eventually started having sex and Hernandez had two of the boy's children, prosecutors said. The first child was born in June 2013 and the second child was born in January 2015.

The boy is now 18.

The status of the children was not released.

Hernandez was released from custody after posting a $50,000 bond.

