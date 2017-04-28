Actor Diane Guerrero meets immigrant taking refuge in church

Winter Storm Watch issued April 27 at 10:19PM MDT expiring April 29 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Arapahoe, Boulder, Clear Creek, Douglas, Elbert, Gilpin, Jefferson, Larimer, Park
Winter Storm Watch issued April 27 at 9:46PM MDT expiring April 30 at 6:00AM MDT in effect for: Cheyenne, Kit Carson
Winter Storm Watch issued April 27 at 7:41PM MDT expiring April 30 at 3:00AM MDT in effect for: Alamosa, Chaffee, Conejos, Costilla, Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Lake, Las Animas, Mineral, Pueblo, Rio Grande, Saguache, Teller
Winter Storm Watch issued April 27 at 5:55PM MDT expiring April 30 at 3:00AM MDT in effect for: Chaffee, Lake, Saguache
Winter Storm Watch issued April 27 at 5:55PM MDT expiring April 30 at 3:00AM MDT in effect for: Alamosa, Chaffee, Conejos, Costilla, Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Lake, Las Animas, Mineral, Pueblo, Rio Grande, Saguache, Teller
Freeze Warning issued April 27 at 1:18PM MDT expiring April 28 at 9:00AM MDT in effect for: Delta, Garfield, Gunnison, Mesa, Montrose
Winter Storm Watch issued April 27 at 9:24AM MDT expiring April 30 at 3:00AM MDT in effect for: Las Animas
Freeze Watch issued April 27 at 4:23AM MDT expiring April 28 at 9:00AM MDT in effect for: Delta, Garfield, Gunnison, Mesa, Montrose
DENVER (AP) -- Actor Diane Guerrero has met with a woman who is seeking refuge from deportation in the basement of a Denver church.
Guerrero, who stars in the Netflix series Orange Is the New Black, met with Jeanette Vizguerra on Thursday and told the woman and her daughters not to make the same mistake she did as a child by remaining silent.
Guerrero was 14 when her parents and her older brother were deported to their native Colombia. She decided to stay behind and live with friends.
Guerrero was in Denver for a gathering of immigrant rights activists.