2 people rescued from house fire in Denver

DENVER -- Firefighters rescued two people from a home in Denver early Thursday morning.

A woman inside the home in the 3200 block of West Colorado Blvd. called 911 at 3:45 a.m. to report the fire and say she was trapped inside, officials said.

When firefighters and Denver7 arrived, they found smoke and heavy flames.

Firefighters rescued the woman from a side window. The firefighters went inside and had to search to find the second victim, likely the woman's husband, officials said.

The man was rescued and both people were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

