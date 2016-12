DENVER -- Two people were arrested early Thursday morning after a police chase.

Denver Police told Denver7 numerous shots were fired near 30th and Walnut streets at about 3 a.m.

An officer was nearby and ended up pursuing a suspect vehicle several blocks until the vehicle crashed.

Two people in the vehicle were arrested.

Police said no one was hurt in the crash or by the gunfire.

--------- Sign up for Denver7 email alerts to stay informed about breaking news and daily headlines.

Or, keep up-to-date on the latest news and weather with the Denver7 apps for iPhone/iPads, Android and Kindle.