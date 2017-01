DENVER -- A person died hours after sustaining serious injuries in a three-vehicle crash in Denver Wednesday afternoon.



Police said the crash took place in the area of South Havana Street and East Yale Avenue at around 2:30 p.m.

The intersection was closed for several hours.

At around 5:30 p.m., Denver police officers were now investigating the crash as a fatality.



No other information has been released.

