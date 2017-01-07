Teen accused of killing 2 women in Centennial DUI crash pleads guilty

CENTENNIAL, Colo. – A Colorado teenager pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide Friday in connection to a crash that killed two women in Centennial back in April of 2016.



Taden Jones, 19, could face up to 24 years in prison for two counts of vehicular homicide, and one count each of DUI, reckless driving and possession of a forged instrument.

Jones was allegedly driving drunk near South Colorado Boulevard and East Peakview Circle on April 2, when he crashed with another vehicle at around 3:40 p.m. A woman was ejected in the crash and died at the scene. A second woman inside the same vehicle was taken to a hospital and died later as a result of her injuries.

Jones will remain out on a $10,000 bond until the sentencing hearing on March 13.

