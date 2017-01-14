1 killed, 1 injured in 2-vehicle rollover crash on I-25 south of Castle Rock

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. – One person was killed and another was injured in a two-vehicle rollover crash on I-25 south of Castle Rock Friday afternoon.

Colorado State Patrol troopers said the crash occurred near Tomah Road at around 4 p.m.

Troopers said the crash was in the median and one lane of the freeway was closed in each direction.

"Initial investigation shows it appears the driver of one car was on the right shoulder of I-25. The driver tried to cross two lanes of traffic to get into the median and was t-boned," CSP Trooper Josh Lewis told Denver7.

The driver who died as a result of the crash was the one on the vehicle trying to get to the median, Lewis added.

The female driver of the other vehicle was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.



The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) warned of heavy delays in the area as investigators processed the scene.

CSP Castle Rock advised drivers to take Highway 83 as an alternate route for the afternoon commute.

