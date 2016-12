BOULDER, Colo. - Owners of a cat that disappeared on Nov. 2 say they found him seven weeks later with the help of the NextDoor.com website.

Kate Burke told the Boulder Daily Camera that Max the cat escaped from home the day after the family moved to north Boulder.

Burke searched for Max and left food and other items outside hoping to lure him home, but nothing worked.

Burke said when she posted a message on the neighborhood social network NextDoor.com about Max, several people reported sightings of the cat several miles away

Burke searched the area and didn't find Max until Dec. 21.

"I parked my car and he was just sitting out there right in the sun as if he was waiting for me," Burke said. "It was actually my birthday, so it felt like kind of a miracle."

Read more in the Boulder Daily Camera.

