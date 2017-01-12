Man wanted for approaching girls who were walking home in Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. – Police in Boulder released a sketch of a suspect who they said tried to approach two girls as they were walking home Monday afternoon.

The incident occurred on Jan. 9 at approximately 4 p.m. on Alpine Avenue just west of Broadway.

The suspect was driving a dirty white pick-up with white camper shell or SUV when he reportedly yelled at the girls, “Hey, get back here,” an official with the Boulder Police Department said in a statement.

The girls then ran toward their home and the man may have continued to try and follow them.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 30s or 40s, measuring about 6-feet tall and weighing between 170 to 180 pounds. He has brown eyes, black hair with a full beard and mustache, police said.

At the time of the incident, the suspect was wearing all black, police said.



Anyone who may have additional information on this case should call Detective Andrew Kirshbaum at (303) 441-1851. Those who have information but wish to remain anonymous may contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Tips may also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at crimeshurt.com. Those submitting tips through Crime Stoppers that lead to the arrest and filing of charges on a suspect(s) may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 from Crime Stoppers.

