Boulder's New Year's Day polar plunge date moved from Jan. 1 to Jan. 7

BOULDER, Colo. -- The New Year's Day Polar Plunge in Boulder has been moved to January 7.
"We found out that because the first is in the middle of a long holiday weekend, it made it hard for a lot of people in the community to participate," Lisa McAlister, a member of the leadership committee for the event, told the Boulder Daily Camera. "We had a lot of companies that wanted to come out, and that wouldn't have been feasible on a holiday weekend."
The plunge started back in 1982, according to the American Cancer Society.
Pre-registered participants have already raised $1,495.