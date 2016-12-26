Boulder's New Year's Day polar plunge date moved from Jan. 1 to Jan. 7

Deb Stanley
8:17 AM, Dec 26, 2016
Boulder is moving its annual polar plunge.

BOULDER, Colo. -- The New Year's Day Polar Plunge in Boulder has been moved to January 7.

"We found out that because the first is in the middle of a long holiday weekend, it made it hard for a lot of people in the community to participate," Lisa McAlister, a member of the leadership committee for the event, told the Boulder Daily Camera. "We had a lot of companies that wanted to come out, and that wouldn't have been feasible on a holiday weekend."

The plunge started back in 1982, according to the American Cancer Society.

Pre-registered participants have already raised $1,495.

Learn more and register for the event here.

