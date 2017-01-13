Boulder police investigating Friday the 13th bomb threat at Fairview High School

BOULDER, Colo. – Despite a message threatening that a bomb will go off on Friday the 13th inside Fairview High School, school and law enforcement officials are telling parents they have nothing to worry about.



It all started on Jan. 4, when graffiti was found in the boy’s restroom of the school stating that there would be a bomb on on Friday, Jan. 13.

The Boulder Police Department was immediately contacted and after a thorough investigation as well as meetings with Boulder Valley School District Security, Boulder police and the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, officials concluded that there was no evidence that the threat is credible.

“Although, we truly feel that there is no credible threat, for those of you who know me I will not let any stone be left unturned when it comes to safety, so we are taking additional precautions,” said Briggs Gamblin, communications director for Boulder Schools in a letter sent to parents. "We will have the Boulder Police Department here at Fairview tonight doing a thorough search inside and outside of the building. Tomorrow (Friday, Jan. 13) additional officers will be on campus all day and evening tomorrow,” Gamblin added.

Because of Southern Hill Middle School’s close proximity to Fairview High School, officials also got into with parents at the school to alert them of what was happening.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Boulder Police Department at 303-441-3333. Those who have information but wish to remain anonymous may contact Safe2Tell at 1-877-542-SAFE (7233). Tips may also be submitted through the Safe2Tell website at safe2tell.org.

--------- Sign up for Denver7 email alerts to stay informed about breaking news and daily headlines.

Or, keep up-to-date on the latest news and weather with the Denver7 apps for iPhone/iPads, Android and Kindle.