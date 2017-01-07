Boulder plans to remove 121 trees infested by ash borer

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Parks and recreation officials in Boulder have ordered the removal of 121 ash trees that are infested by an invasive species of beetle called the emerald ash borer.

The Daily Camera reports the beetle was found in Boulder in September 2013 and has since been detected all over the city. Boulder has about 6,000 ash trees on public property and 78,000 on private property, all of which are at risk of infestation.

City staff evaluate trees on public property every year, and the trees set to be removed are beginning to show signs of decline. Crews have planted 1,500 new trees since 2014, including 438 replacement ash trees.

The emerald ash borer, first found in 2002 in Michigan, is now in 30 states and has killed hundreds of millions of ash trees.

