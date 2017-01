BOULDER, Colo. – Looking to hike in Boulder this week? You may have to re-schedule your outdoor adventure.

The City of Boulder is reporting several of their trails are closed due to muddy conditions.

These are the following trail closures in the Doudy Draw/Flatirons Vista Trail:

Community Ditch (west of Highway 93)

Doudy Draw

Flatirons Vista North and South

Fowler

Goshawk Ridge

Prairie Vista

Springbrook Loop North and South

In the Marshall Mesa and Greenbelt Plateau Trail, these are the following closures:

Coal Seam

Community Ditch (east of Highway 93)

Cowdrey Draw

Greenbelt Plateau

High Plains

Marshall Mesa and Marshall Valley.

The Left Hand Trail is also closed, according to the City of Boulder.

The trails will reopen when things dry out.

