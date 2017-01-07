67-year-old man found dead in the snow outside Boulder home

BOULDER, Colo. – A passerby walking early Saturday morning in Boulder made a gruesome discovery – a frozen body, laying in the northwest corner of the Ponderosa Mobile Home Park.



The passerby told 911 personnel they believed the body to be that of a woman.



When Boulder County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at the scene they found the body was that of a 67-year-old male, a resident of one of the mobile homes.

The man lived with several roommates who told investigators they had last seen him in his bedroom between 11 p.m. and midnight Friday, according to an official with the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.



While the preliminary investigation has revealed no indication of foul play, the case remains under joint investigation by sheriff and coroner’s investigators.

The man’s identity is not being released at this time pending notification of his family.

