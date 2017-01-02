Missing Aurora teen Fabian Xavier Rosales found safe, police say

AURORA, Colo. -- Aurora Police said a missing teenager, Fabian Xavier Rosales, was found safe on Monday afternoon.

Police tweeted just after 1 p.m. that the 13-year-old had been found unharmed. No other details were provided.

Fabian Xavier Rosales, 13, disappeared at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday on East 11th Avenue, near Del Mar Parkway and Havana Park.

Rosales, who goes by Xavier, had no history of running away, police said.

Another child in Aurora was reported missing on Saturday.

David Puckett, 6, disappeared in the 15700 block of East Amherst Place, near Olympic Park in Aurora.

