AMBER Alert issued for missing 6-year-old David Puckett in Aurora

However, because of the extended time David has been missing and because of the incoming cold weather, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation agreed to issue the AMBER Alert, Aurora Police said Monday afternoon.
The FBI is assisting in the search.
Aurora Police spokeswoman Crystal McCoy said the FBI has "resources they can offer us."
The search area is a 2.5-mile radius, McCoy explained.
She said sex offenders in the area have been contacted and police are going door-to-door talking to neighbors.
Volunteers were invited to come to Olympic Park at 15501 East Yale Avenue on Monday to help in the search. However, at 1:45 p.m. Monday, police asked community members to suspend their search while blood hounds were brought in.
David's mother, Stephanie Puckett, asked the community Sunday for help finding her son, “Please bring my baby home. Please help me find him." Aurora Police said they didn't have information on David's dad.
David may be wearing camouflage pants with black and orange boots, a black shirt and tan coat. He is about four feet tall, weighing 48 pounds with light brown hair and blue-green eyes. He has a minor learning disability.
David is a student at Dartmouth Elementary and may have possibly gone to a classmate’s home. Police said other parents might not be aware that David has been reported missing. They are asking neighbors to check their homes and property for David.