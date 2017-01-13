Tanner Flores, accused of shooting ex-girlfriend Ashley Doolittle, in court Thursday

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. – The teenager accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend twice before disposing of her body back in June faced a judge Thursday.



In court, Tanner Flores, 18, admitted to shooting Ashley Doolittle twice in a videotaped interview with a Mesa County detective.

He did not admit to shooting her a third time. It was that third short that killed Ashley, according to prosecutors.

Doolittle had recently ended a relationship with Flores that had lasted more than a year, an affidavit obtained by Denver stated.

"Tanner was 'upset' over the breakup with Ashley," a friend of Tanner's told police, according to the affidavit. "Another friend stated that Tanner was 'really down' over the breakup and did not know why they were no longer together."

Flores' father told deputies that his gun was missing from a locked gun cabinet and that his son knew where the key was to the cabinet, the affidavit said.

Flores told investigators he shot Doolittle near Carter Lake because he was angry with her, the affidavit said.

He then drove her body to Collbran, to the home where his grandfather lived until he passed away, the affidavit said.

Tanner has been charged with one count of murder in the first-degree, one count of felony murder and kidnapping.

Regarding the third count, the defense argued Ashley got into the car willingly. Tanner’s defense is now looking to submit a brief in the third count.

Eighth Judicial District Judge Gregory M. Lammons found probably cause on all three counts and set an arraignment for Feb. 23 at 3 p.m.

--------- Sign up for Denver7 email alerts to stay informed about breaking news and daily headlines.

Or, keep up-to-date on the latest news and weather with the Denver7 apps for iPhone/iPads, Android and Kindle.