Electronic Music Festival Decadence 2016-17 electrifies Denver

DENVER -- Oh boy! What can you say about the absolutely massive electronic music festival know as Decadence.

Ravers from all over the country invaded our city to jam, dance and ring in the New Year with a huge collection of popular acts like Chainsmokers, Disclosure, Bassnectar, Zed's Dead, Eric Prydz and Tiesto just to name a few.

Denver7 met people from all over the country who flew out here to fill up the Convention Center with at least 20-25,000 crazed fans from all over the country -- St. Louis, Kansas City, Houston, California and a few from Florida!

I really enjoyed hanging out with the kids in the front row to the kid's dancing and partying in the back. They had all kinds of activities going on. Like the Silent Disco, which was kind of weird because raves are known for their loudness. But with the Silent Disco you put headphones on and dance in silence. Gigantic stages and light shows filled the Convention Center from end to end.

I attended Decadence a couple of years ago and they seem to have improved in everything from coat check, easy entrance to the venue, decent sized lines for food and beverages and getting everybody out at the end safely. The organization of this event this size was impressive.

Overall an unbelievable time this past New Year's weekend of music, fun, dancing and colorful people what more do you want for a music festival even if you won't be able to hear for a few days! Thanks Decadence; see ya next year!

--------- Sign up for Denver7 email alerts to stay informed about breaking news and daily headlines.

Or, keep up-to-date on the latest news and weather with the Denver7 apps for iPhone/iPads, Android and Kindle.