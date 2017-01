JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. – Five would-be gun burglars are on the run after trying – and failing – to break into a gun store early Thursday.



The attempted burglary took place at the Denver Guns and Ammo store located at 8250 West Coalmine Avenue.



Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to an alarm at the store at around 1:30 a.m., but realized the suspects had fled once they got to the scene.

“They had attempted to make entry by breaking two store windows but were unsuccessful and nothing was stolen, according to spokesman Mark Techmeyer.



Surveillance photos show five suspects leaving the store. All of them are thought to have left in two Honda sedans, both of which were reported as stolen and later found, Techmeyer added.



If you recognize any of these suspects, you are asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office tip line at (303) 271-5612 or Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.

