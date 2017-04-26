Third 'Scream Mask Bandit' sentenced to 1,888 years for bank robbery, crime spree

GOLDEN, Colo. – One of the so-called “Scream Mask Bandits” convicted last year of a day-long crime spree that involved a bank robbery and the shooting of several random bystanders was sentenced Tuesday to 1,888 years in prison.

Tyrone Javonne Richardson, 32, received the sentence Tuesday in the 1st Judicial District Court in Jefferson County. The lengthy sentence came in part because of Richardson’s already-long prior rap sheet, which included three prior felony convictions.

Richardson, along with Miguel Sanders and Myloh Mason, were found guilty in November of an array of felonies and other charges that included attempted murder, assault, kidnapping, aggravated robbery, burglary and aggravated vehicle theft.

Richardson originally faced 37 total charges and was convicted of most.

Richardson and the two others robbed a bank in Lakewood in November 2015, escaping with at least $50,000 and leaving the bank employees and customers locked in the vault.

The three crashed a getaway car, broke into a 65-year-old man’s home, and shot him four times before stealing his van and taking off again. The man survived the shooting.

Police chased the men until they crashed near Sheridan High School, after which the trio tried to carjack a woman, shooting her and beating up her mother in the process.

But they couldn’t get the car started and ran off on foot.

Police arrested Sanders after he threatened a bus driver, but was caught hiding under the bus.

Richardson was eventually caught six days after the incident, and Mason became one of the FBI’s 10 most-wanted fugitives until his capture in January 2016.

Mason was sentenced in March to more than 1,200 years in prison, which Sanders received a 371-year sentence in December.