DENVER -- As Gov. John Hickenlooper ponders possibly granting clemency to Nathan Dunlap, who currently sits on death row for the murder of four people in Aurora in 1993, we revisit the stories history of Colorado's Death Row.

Though only one person has been put to death in the state since 1967, Dunlap is one of three people currently scheduled to be executed. Take a trip through the history of capital punishment in Colorado tapping the image below or clicking here.