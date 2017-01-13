Skier whose leg was shattered by reckless snowboarder speaks out

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. -- A woman whose leg was shattered by a reckless snowboarder who left the scene is speaking out about what happened and a Crime Stoppers bullet is offering a reward for information leading to the suspect.

"I was a planning on having a nice winter," said Jenny Elma, who instead of hitting the slopes is now just trying to breathe through the pain. "They literally split the outer skin of your muscles. It hurts."

In an intense surgery, doctors pieced together her shattered leg with 13 screws last week, after a snowboarder ran into her from behind.

"Skiing down, I could hear above me a snowboarder scraping," said Elma. "And then I didn’t hear anything and then all of a sudden, 'blam!' He just hit me."

Fortunately, her partner was close behind and rushed to help because, she said, the man who hit her didn't.

"He just said, 'It was just an accident, dude, there was nothing I could do about it,' and took off," she said. Now, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office has joined forces with Metro Denver Crime Stoppers, and asking witnesses to come forward with information.

On Monday, January 2, 2017 at approximately 3 p.m. the Summit County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a skier collision on the Haywood Ski Trail at Keystone Ski Resort. "An unidentified snowboarder reportedly collided with the victim and left the scene without providing name and contact information," stated a release by Crime Stoppers Thursday. "Based upon the reported information this would be a violation of the Skier Safety Act law which required all skiers/boarders involved in a collision stop, exchange information and summon aid."

Elma, who has six months of painful rehab ahead, hopes someone will come forward with information, and she wants to send a message.

"That everybody would think twice before bombing down a blue run where there are families skiing," said Elma. "I don't know why. I don’t know why it’s fun to do this at all."

Witnesses and anyone with information about this collision are encouraged to contact Detective Scott Wagner at (970) 423-8913 with any information they have regarding this incident.

The snowboarder was described as 5-foot-9, 160 pounds, wearing a black and red Ruroc Inferno full-face helmet and light brown pants.

For anyone wishing to remain anonymous you may call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.

