Six arsons reported within 90 minutes overnight in downtown Longmont

LONGMONT, Colo. – Police are investigating a string of six arsons that happened over 1 ½ hours early Monday morning within just a few blocks of one another.

There are few details about the suspect other than two reports that a man wearing a black sweatshirt with some sort of patch on it was seen running from two separate scenes.

The first suspected arson happened in an alley behind the shops in the 400 block of Main Street. A dumpster with cardboard inside was lit on fire around 1:50 a.m. A witness reported the man with black clothing and a patch on his sweatshirt.

At 2:35 a.m., a vehicle was lit on fire in the 400 block of 6th Ave. A nearby fence and the home’s eaves were also damaged by the flames.

About 45 minutes later, three vehicles were lit on fire in the 100 block of Longs Peak. A witness to one of the fires that was set reported seeing a short, black male wearing a black sweatshirt with a white patch running from the scene.

But just a few minutes later, at 3:30 a.m., another vehicle was lit aflame just around the corner, in the 700 block of Baker Street, police said.

Longmont Times-Call photographer Matthew Jonas has been documenting the fires Monday morning.

Photos: Multiple vehicles vandalized/set on fire overnight in Longmont. Investigation ongoing. pic.twitter.com/c2paYIuaN3 — Matthew Jonas (@photojmatthew) June 26, 2017

The Longmont Police Department is asking for anyone who may have information about the fires, or photos and videos of any of the incidents, to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or Longmont Detective Wayne Rafferty at 303-651-8516.

Longmont police are working with Longmont Fire Arson investigators on the case.

View a map of the incidents below: