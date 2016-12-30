Shooting victim drove miles for help, but doesn't 'remember' shooting

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. -- Deputies are investigating a shooting where the victim says they "don't remember" anything.

The victim showed up early Friday morning at a 7-Eleven at 1st Avenue and Sheridan Blvd.

However, deputies said the victim was actually shot about seven miles away at an apartment complex on Sheridan Blvd., near Highway 285.

Deputies said the victim does not have life threatening injuries.

No one has been arrested, because deputies said they don't have a description of the suspect or suspects. A witness saw vehicles leaving after the shots were fired, but deputies don't know yet if those vehicles were connected to the shooting.

--------- Sign up for Denver7 email alerts to stay informed about breaking news and daily headlines.

Or, keep up-to-date on the latest news and weather with the Denver7 apps for iPhone/iPads, Android and Kindle.