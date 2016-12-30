Shooting victim drove miles for help, but doesn't 'remember' shooting

Deb Stanley
5:51 AM, Dec 30, 2016
5 hours ago
jefferson county | shooting investigation

Deputies are investigating a shooting where the victim says they "don't remember" anything. It happened on Sheridan, near Highway 285 early Friday morning.

KMGH
Copyright 2013 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. -- Deputies are investigating a shooting where the victim says they "don't remember" anything.

The victim showed up early Friday morning at a 7-Eleven at 1st Avenue and Sheridan Blvd.

However, deputies said the victim was actually shot about seven miles away at an apartment complex on Sheridan Blvd., near Highway 285.

Deputies said the victim does not have life threatening injuries.

No one has been arrested, because deputies said they don't have a description of the suspect or suspects. A witness saw vehicles leaving after the shots were fired, but deputies don't know yet if those vehicles were connected to the shooting.

---------

Sign up for Denver7 email alerts to stay informed about breaking news and daily headlines.

Or, keep up-to-date by following Denver7 on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top