Sheriff's Office: Colorado man fatally shot brother while practicing 'defensive techniques'

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. – A Colorado man faces charges after he accidentally shot his brother to death on Sunday evening while the two were “practicing defensive techniques,” the sheriff’s office says.

The incident was called in as an accidental shooting, according to authorities. It happened around 6:15 p.m. Sunday near Lindenmere Drive and New London Road in the Monument area.

Erik Mattyasovsky, 30, faces reckless manslaughter and prohibited use of a weapon charges in the shooting.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says Mattyasovsky admitted he had shot his brother, though it’s unclear exactly what they were doing while “practicing defensive techniques,” as the sheriff’s office said they had been doing.

Mattyasovsky's brother was pronounced dead at the scene.