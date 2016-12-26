Rodney David Burba Jr. arrested for allegedly trying to kill wife in car crash in Boulder County

LYONS, Colo. -- A man was arrested in Boulder County on suspicion of trying to kill his wife while she was driving them near Lyons by attempting to cause a head-on crash or force their vehicle off a cliff.

Rodney David Burba Jr., a 34-year-old from Ketchikan, Alaska, was booked into the county jail Saturday on suspicion of several charges, including attempted second-degree murder, obstruction of a telephone, reckless endangerment and littering.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office says Burba and his wife were in the area for the holidays when they decided to drive to Estes Park for the day.

“While the couple was traveling north of Lyons, Rodney became anxious and agitated, and consumed several pieces of edible marijuana gum,” the sheriff’s office said in a Sunday news release. “Rodney asked his wife to call the police, as he believed he was going to pass out, but she was unable to as there was no cell service in the area.”

As the couple approached Lyons, Rodney allegedly grabbed the vehicle’s wheel several times, jerking it in an attempt to make the car crash, authorities say.

Read more from our partners at The Denver Post.