Puppy stolen from Perfect Pets found with suspected Kohl's shoplifter, police say

CENTENNIAL, Colo. -- A puppy stolen from a pet store was found in the possession of a suspected shoplifter, police said.

The puppy, a small Papillon, was stolen from Perfect Pets in Centennial on January 3.

Surveillance video showed a couple walking around the store several times before reaching in and pulling the $1,300 puppy out by the neck.

"That dog barely weighed over two pounds. Had we sent that dog home we go over thorough instructions on how to care for a toy breed puppy,” said Perfect Pets store manager Bianca Rose Larson.

Yesterday, two weeks after the dog was stolen, officers with Lakewood Police Department were investigating a shoplifting case at a Kohl’s store.

"One of the two shoplifting suspects was in possession of a dog that a Kohl’s employee recognized as being similar to the puppy stolen from Perfect Pets," the Lakewood Police Department said. "A scan of the dog’s microchip confirmed it was the stolen dog."



Lakewood Police arrested both suspects on charges related to shoplifting and a stolen vehicle.

